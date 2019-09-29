GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — Four men escaped from the Gallia County Jail early Sunday morning, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Around 12:14 a.m., the four inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon. They were then able to force open a secured door and escape.

The sheriff's office identified the four inmates as follows:

Brynn K. Martin, age 40, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher M. Clemente, age 24, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troy R. McDaniel Jr., age 30, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lawrence R. Lee III, age 29, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes.

They're all considered to be extremely dangerous.

Deputies say at least one person on the outside helped the inmates escaped.

Anyone with any information about the inmates and their whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Champlin will hold a press conference this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. regarding the escaped inmates and other matters centered around the Gallia County Jail.