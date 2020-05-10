4 Muskegon men arrested in case of sexually assaulting a minor

Detectives are still investigating to determine if other suspects or victims are involved.

Michigan State Police are investigating a criminal sexual conduct case that involves several suspects in multiple West Michigan counties.

Police said the investigation started on July 23 when the Oceana County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a unknown man inside a residence with a "juvenile female." Throughout the investigation, police learned several men had sexually assaulted the victim in several areas throughout the region, including Ocean and Muskegon counties.

Four suspects have been arrested in relation to this case. Dwight McKinney, 17, has been charged on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Robert Mallard, 22, was charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Jermaine Chapman, 24, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child porn, and second degree criminal sexual conduct. And Quonteravious Moffett, 19, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Detectives are still investigating to determine if other suspects or victims are involved, and the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force is also involved to determine if trafficking is a factor in the case.

