4 people injured in Flint restaurant shooting

FLINT, Mich. — Police say four people have been injured in an early morning shooting at a Flint Township restaurant.

Police officers responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Mega Classic Diner.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and two 26-year-old men were shot.

MLive.com reports they were all hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available.

Flint Township Police Lt. Brad Wangler says it appeared the victims all knew each other. One male suspect was taken into custody.

Police are investigating what prompted the shooting.

