4-year-old brings methamphetamine to school in Van Buren County

The drugs were discovered when the child took out the bag during snack time in a Lawton school.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The parents of a 4-year-old in Van Buren County have been arrested after their child brought 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine to their school.

The Van Buren Sheriff's Office says that their narcotics unit was contacted by Lawton Police on Feb. 27 with a report that a child had brought drugs to school.

The drugs were discovered when the child brought out the bag during snack time that contained the methamphetamine, police say.

The Lawton Police Department identified the child's parents and grandparents and obtained search warrants for both homes.

The Van Buren County SWAT team executed the warrants at both homes on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

A large amount of cocaine and a digital scale were found in the parent's home and the child's mother and father have been lodged in the Van Buren County Jail on drug charges.

The parents are a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Lawton.

The child was placed with family members by Child Protective Services and the police are still investigating how the child got the methamphetamine.

According to Justice.gov, the street value of the methamphetamine brought to the school is between $1,200 and $4,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.