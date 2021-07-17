4-year-old critically injured in Friday evening shooting in Wyoming

The victim sustained critical injuries, but is in stable condition. Police say the shooting appears to have been accidental.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old in critical condition Friday evening.

Police say they received a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were led to a possible crime scene in the 2500 block of Waldon Woods Drive SW.

The 4-year-old shooting victim was found in critical condition. Police say the child's condition is now listed as stable.

Police say the shooting appears to have been accidental, and there is no threat to the public. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

