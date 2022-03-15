Over 40 catalytic converters stolen from Holland bus company

Police say suspects cut the fence into the Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company to reach the school buses on the property sometime over the weekend.

HOLLAND, Ottawa County — Over 40 catalytic converters were stolen from the Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company, the Holland Department of Public Safety says.

Employees discovered the theft when they arrived at work Monday morning. Police believe the theft happened sometime over the weekend.

Suspects cut the fence into the facility, located at 800 E 40th Street in Holland City, to reach the school buses on the property. Police say the catalytic converters had been cut off many of the buses on the lot.

The catalytic convertor thefts are among many that have been reported throughout West Michigan over the last several months. It is unclear if these thefts are connected to the others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.