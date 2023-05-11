Investigation ends in arrest of 40-year-old for embezzling more than $20K from Wyoming Band Booster Club

Police say Crystal Mulero, 40, is accused of unlawfully converting more than $20,000 in funds from the booster club for personal use.

WYOMING, Michigan — A Wyoming woman is facing charges after a months-long investigation found she had been embezzling money from the Wyoming High School Band Booster Club.

The investigation began Feb. 24, 2023, after the Wyoming Public School District contacted police about a suspicious situation involving the booster club. The district had noticed inconsistencies and outstanding invoices to vendors that were providing services to the club.

Police believe Mulero acted alone.

The investigation was brought to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and an arrest warrant was issued.

Crystal Mulero, 40, was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of embezzlement by and agent or trustee for $20,000 or more, but less than $50,000.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

