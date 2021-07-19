40 years later, man charged in Deanie Peters case

This is the first arrest in the case since Deanie Peters went missing in 1981.

A man has been charged in connection to the 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters, which is the first arrest in the case. James Douglas Frisbie, 61, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office July 2.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed that Frisbie was charged with perjury and resisting and obstructing police.

Deanie Peters was 14 years old when she disappeared from Forest Hills Central Middle School in 1981. She was attending her brother's wrestling practice when she told her mom she needed to use the restroom.

After leaving the gym, she was never seen again.

Investigators have received many tips and interviewed possible suspects but the case went cold. In 1991, Peters was officially declared deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.