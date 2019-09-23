GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff sentenced Richardo Urbina, 58, of Muskegon to 40 years in prison for what she said was among the most serious cases the court has seen.

In May, Urbina was convicted of sex trafficking three minors and attempting to traffic three more minors. During the trial, the jury heard from 10 girls about how Urbina sexually exploited them.

According to testimony, Urbina recruited and pimped high school-aged girls he met by befriending high schoolers, who then identified the most vulnerable girls they knew.

The federal indictment said the girls were between the ages of 15 and 17.

"Urbina targeted runaways who needed money and a place to stay," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

RELATED: Pair charged with offering teen girls for sex in Kent and Muskegon counties

Urbina gave the girls alcohol and cocaine in order to make it more likely they would agree to "dance" or give "massages" to men that he arranged for them to meet. After the girls were left alone with the men, they learned the johns expected them to have sex. Urbina then kept half the money the men paid.

One woman who testified said she was trafficked after Urbina offered to help by letting her live with him. The first night she stayed there, he forced her to have sex with a man for money.

The woman said she lived there for about six months. Urbina kept all the money johns paid her, giving her narcotics instead. When she tried to leave, Urbina said she owed him $1,000 and had to pay it to be released. The woman eventually escaped with the help of a john.

RELATED: Man who recruited girls for commercial sex gets 10 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Neff also noted the "depravity of the methods Urbina used the recruit young girls and control them to make money for himself."

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said Urbina targeted the "most vulnerable" victims he could find.

"The 40-year sentence he received today should serve as a warning to others looking to engage in sex trafficking of minors in West Michigan," said Birge.

Urbina was also convicted of sex trafficking an adult by force, fraud or coercion, distributing cocaine and conspiring to distribute cocaine. He also has an extensive criminal past including felony assault, larceny, and drug convictions. He has also been convicted of witness intimidation and perjury.

Neff also imposed a lifetime period of supervised release and $40,000 in fines.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.