Grand Rapids death investigation now a homicide case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the killing of a 46-year-old man found dead Thursday morning.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, but authorities have not shared how he died.

Police say they found the victim, identified as Santino Ysasi, at 9:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

As the Major Case Team continues to investigate, police ask that anyone with information contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

