GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police say a 5-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Officers were called to a home on Quigley Blvd. SW near Buchanan just before 10 p.m.

Two victims were found inside the home, a 17-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. They were both taken to an area hospital.

GRPD says it appears the shots were fired from outside the home. Police cars blocked off the road, in the Burton Heights neighborhood, for about an hour.

The 17-year-old was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Detectives do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time. They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

