ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead in a pool of blood inside his St. Louis home early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the home on Upton Street near Pennsylvania Avenue in South St. Louis at around 3:45 Sunday morning. When they arrived, the front door was open and the man was dead just inside the home.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

More local news:

RELATED: Research into rare Bourbon virus using strain from Missouri woman who died from it

RELATED: Jaylon McKenzie's family personally thanks Ezekiel Elliott for paying his funeral costs

RELATED: Family of Officer Langsdorf's accused killer pens apology letter