ST. LOUIS — Seven people were shot within an hour overnight in St. Louis. All of the victims survived their injuries.

Police first responded at 12:51 a.m. to the 4500 block of Davison, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in north city. A woman had been shot in the head. She was awake and breathing when officers arrived.

Just seven minutes later, police got another call for a shooting. This time, three people had been shot in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue near several popular restaurants and bars.

A woman was shot in the stomach and bullets grazed two men. Emergency crews rushed them to the hospital. The woman was awake and breathing and the men were reported to be stable.

At 1:45 a.m., three more people were shot downtown. Officers responded to Tucker Boulevard at Clark where two women and a man had been shot. They are in critical condition and are stable, according to St. Louis police.

Police have not released any further details about the shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. You also can submit a tip online by clicking here.

