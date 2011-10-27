x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

7-year sentence ordered in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fraud in Grand Rapids

A 48-year-old Grand Rapids man has been sentenced for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.
A picture taken on October 27, 2011 shows a part of the Fleury-Merogis jail, near Paris, after renovation works. This jail devoted to short-term sentence prisoners and people charged with a crime and waiting for their trial, is the biggest in Europe. AFP PHOTO THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the sentence against 47-year-old Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mason was among four people, including a former Georgia police officer, in a group that prepared fraudulent applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 for companies that did not have legitimate customers or employees, according to prosecutors.

Western Michigan U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement that Mason saw the COVID-19 pandemic “as an opportunity to get rich quick” with money intended to keep people from losing their jobs.

The four other people indicted with Mason in the scheme have been convicted on federal charges. That includes former Clayton County, Georgia, police officer Andre Jackson, who is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

'A great loss': Newly-elected Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out