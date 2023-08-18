8 arraigned on prostitution solicitation charges in Cascade Twp.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said their Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) partnered with the Kent Area Narcotics Team in an undercover operation on Aug 3.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Eight men—seven from Michigan and one from Indiana—were arrested on prostitution charges and were arraigned in district court on Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said their Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) partnered with the Kent Area Narcotics Team in an undercover operation on Thursday, Aug. 3. The operation took place along 28th Street in Cascade Township.

The eight men were taken into custody and have been charged with Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Solicitation for Prostitution, which allegedly took place at a local hotel.

The suspects names are:

Angel Escot-Miranda

Darrian Morris

Caleb Meehan

Michael MacPherson

Justin Lee

Dawson Ricord

Brandon Dipiazza

Cole Thomas

Court documents show the sheriff office's Human Trafficking Task Force used a known commercial sex trafficking website to post an online advertisement for commercial sex.

The ad offered a variety of acts for a specific rate depending on the amount of time.

Three of the suspects were arraigned in-person Friday and five others waived their hearing.

The sheriff's office is trying to make a dent in those seeking prostitution services as they may have been involved with human trafficking in the past.

"It's one of those crimes where it's there and it's difficult to uncover and identify," said Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt with the Kent Count Sheriff's Office. "It's definitely worth our time and worth our effort and we want to make the situation better for those caught in prostitution as a result of being trafficked."

All suspects posted $600 bond.

The investigation is still underway. If you have any information human trafficking or prostitution in Kent County, a tip can be submitted here.

