x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

About 80 thieves ransack a Nordstrom store in California

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at a Nordstrom store.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
A shopper walks into Nordstrom at a mall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars. 

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Read the full story HERE.  

READ MORE: 

Watch more ABC10: Candlelight vigil held for 2 teenagers killed in Lodi

In Other News

'A job that's not for everybody': An inside look at crime scene cleanup