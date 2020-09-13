81-year-old held at knifepoint during home invasion in Norton Shores

The victim was an 81-year-old man, who police say was held at knife-point. He was not physically harmed during the incident.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An 81-year-old man was held at knifepoint during a home invasion early Sunday morning, according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

Police say the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Harbor Point Drive.

Police are canvassing the area and are asking those with surveillance cameras or information to call them at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

