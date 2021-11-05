86-year-old assaulted at Allegan Co. gas station, police seek help locating suspect

The victim suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of assaulting an 86-year-old man at a gas station on Nov. 3.

Police say the assault happened at 1 p.m. at the Circle K on M-89 in Otsego Township. The victim and suspect pulled up to the gas pump at the same time, when the suspect got out of his car and assaulted the victim.

The suspect then fled immediately in a white vehicle with a temporary paper plate in the rear window. The suspect is being described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, with light green colored dreadlocks.

The victim suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Concerned citizens have since come together to offer an award for anyone with information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please contact us at 269-673-0500 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.