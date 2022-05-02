9 arrested after 5 stolen cars recovered

Officers from multiple agencies were led on pursuits into Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties. Nine people were arrested after the chase.

LANSING, Mich. — Nine people were arrested and five stolen cars were recovered following a police chase through multiple counties.

Police say the cars were noticed around 12:15 a.m. Monday when state troopers searched I-96 for the cars, which were all Chevy Camaros, that were missing from the GM auto plant in Lansing. Troopers located the cars, which were traveling at high speeds, and attempted traffic stops, but the cars fled.

Officers from multiple agencies were led on pursuits into Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties. Some cars crashed after police utilized stop sticks.

Once all vehicles were recovered, nine men were arrested and lodged at the Lansing City Jail. Charges include fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle with a value of $20,000 or more, resisting and obstructing police and conspiracy to commit an illegal act.

Eight of the suspects are from the Detroit area and one is from Saginaw, according to police. They are between the ages of 20 and 24.

The value of the stolen vehicles totals about $375,000.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

