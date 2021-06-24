9-year-old shot, killed in Kalamazoo Thursday

The boy was brought to the hospital where police say he later died.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.

No other information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting is being released at this time.

