9-year-old shot, killed in Kalamazoo Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.
According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.
The boy was brought to the hospital where police say he later died.
No other information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting is being released at this time.
