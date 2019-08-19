KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are investigating a couple more cell phone store break-ins Monday morning, adding to a rash of incidents plaguing Kent and Ottawa counties in recent weeks.

According to Grand Rapids Police, someone attempted to break-in at the T-Mobile store at The Shops at Centerpoint around 12:45 a.m. The glass door at the store was shattered.

Investigators say whoever did it couldn't actually get into the business.

Around 1:15 a.m., police say the window of the Cricket Wireless store at the corner of Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was smashed.

It's not immediately clear if these two incidents are related, of if these incidents are related to at least 10 other similar cell phone store break-ins.

Here is a timeline of which stores were hit and what police know.

Late Saturday, Aug. 10 into Sunday, Aug. 11

A Verizon store in Caledonia Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Lowell Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Plainfield Township was broken into

Late Sunday, Aug. 11 into Monday, Aug. 12

An AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township was broken into around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The glass on the front door was smashed in.

A Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was broken into.

A Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was burglarized at 7 a.m. on Monday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said $1,600 worth of phones were taken and a front window was smashed.

A Cricket Wireless store on North Park Drive in Holland was robbed Monday around 9:30 a.m. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the others. A suspect walked into the store shortly after it opened, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

A T-Mobile store on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale was broken into when a front window was shattered around 6:30 a.m. Police said it does not appear as though anything was taken because the phones were secured in another location.

A Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue was broken into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

T-Mobile store on James Street in Holland Township was broken into. The front door was smashed out. Staff is still working on the actual inventory loss.

Monday, Aug. 19

The glass at a T-Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpoint Mall was smashed Monday morning in an attempted break-in

The Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was broken into Monday morning.

Both the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Kent County Sheriff's Office said they believe some of the similar crimes are connected to each other. They said detectives are working between neighboring agencies to further the investigations.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the suspects, please contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Police provided these surveillance photos of the suspects:

Kent County Sheriff's Office

