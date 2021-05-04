A decline in reported child abuse cases may not reflect reality, experts say

With kids having less daily interaction with trusted adults, notably teachers, there is less opportunity to report problems at home, officials say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A reported drop in child abuse cases in Michigan last year may be cause for optimism, but experts say the numbers do not provide the full story.

Trusted adults, notably teachers, are not having in-person contact with kids who may be victims of abuse, so reports are also down.

“The highest reporters are going to be educators and those adults that are working with children in person outside of the home,’’ said Mary Muliett, president and CEO of D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s.

“We also know that the face-to-face time with those professionals and educators is lower right now with the pandemic,’’ she said. “So, we’re a little concerned about what’s happening for kids in their home.’’

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he anticipates a spike in reports of child abuse and neglect once kids are back in school and involved in other activities with a trusted adult.

“We’re still concerned that there is going to be that major uptick when kids get back to full normal, because we’re still not there,’’ Becker said.

When kids are away from their abuser and in a safe environment like school, they are more likely to report problems at home, Becker said.

“We see a dip in reports during the summertime, generally, because kids are home,’’ he said. “They’re with their abuser. And come fall when they go back to school, they start reporting because they have a trusted person to go to.’’

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month; it is designed to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“And we do want kids to stay home with families wherever they can be safe with services or support,’’ Muliett said. "At D.A. Blodgett - St. Johns, we have lots of programming that happens in the community, in the child’s home with the family.’’

Keeping kids safe is a community effort, she said, and includes being able to recognize red flags that may indicate a problem at home.

“Things like unexplained bruises on kids, we worry about that,’’ Muliett said. “Kids acting different with other kids; maybe inappropriately. We also worry about that.

“A child that’s maybe withdrawn, seemingly depressed and that’s not normal for them. We want to understand what’s going on,’’ Muliett said. “What are they trying to get away from or be away from at that moment?

“I think people need to know what to look for, otherwise you don’t quite know if you should report,’’ she said.

To report suspected abuse or neglect in Michigan, Muliett says people can call a 24-hour hotline at (855) 444-3911. Additional information is available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

