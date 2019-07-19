WASHINGTON — The 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday night in Southeast was targeted, police sources told WUSA9.

Karon Brown was involved in a fight with both adults and kids in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Sources said a good Samaritan picked Brown up off the sidewalk and put him in a vehicle.

One of the men involved in the fight followed to the vehicle Brown was put in, and shot inside.

The good Samaritan then took Brown to a fire department nearby to seek help. Brown was then taken to a children's hospital in Prince George's County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed Brown.

Police sent out the below photos from a nearby surveillance camera of the suspect, who they described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion, medium build, wearing black pants and no shirt.

Police are also looking for any others involved in the fight.

"Approximately five young men, black males between the ages of maybe early 30s, to as young as maybe 10 or 11 years of age," Robert Contee, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at MPD, said. "There was some type of dispute. As a result of that dispute, several rounds were fired into a vehicle that the juvenile was in."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was on-scene after the shooting, outraged that such a young life was taken.

"This was a child," Bowser said. "There were other children in-and-around the area, and our communities have to stand up and speak up and make sure anyone who knows anything about this brazen homicide is brought to justice."

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (202) 727-9099. MPD noted in a release there is a $25,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any homicide committed in D.C.

