KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Illinios man is in custody after stealing a woman's car in Kalamazoo on Thursday morning.

It happened at 8 a.m. when the woman was pulling into her driveway and getting items out of her car when the man showed his gun and demanded that she hand over her keys, according to the Kalamazoo Police.

He drove it to Calumet City, Illinois where their police department found it crashed.

The suspect is a 22-year-old male from Illinois. He is being held on multiple charges.

