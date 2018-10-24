GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2000 abduction and murder of a retired Grand Rapids autoworker is returning to a Kent County courtroom to determine if he should one day be released.

Chad Maleski was 17 when he and his companions robbed, beat and killed 66-year-old Willie Jones. Maleski and two others were eventually stopped in Jones’ yellow Cadillac.

Because of his age, the mandatory life sentence imposed in December of 2000 had to be revisited, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a landmark decision affecting cases across country.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25 will determine if Maleski, now 36, should one day be released. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office wants him to stay locked up for life.

Former Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth in June of 2016 filed motions to impose life sentences without the possibility of parole on 13 convicted killers, including Maleski. His case is the first of the 13 to be considered.

Among those expected to testify are friends and family of Jones, described as a kind-hearted man who was targeted after his assailants saw him pull money out of his wallet to donate to a funeral fund.

Jones, who was 5-foot, 7-inches tall and walked with a limp, was confronted in the parking lot of Michigan Lanes bowling alley on Michigan Street NE west of Ball Avenue.

The assailants beat him in the parking lot and stuffed him in the trunk of his car. He was driven to a remote area of Mecosta County, taken out of the trunk and “beaten for a second time and stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors,’’ court records show.

Jones died during the night and his body was recovered the next day.

Prosecutors say Maleski and his confederates targeted a “vulnerable target; a small, elderly man who walked with a limp.’’

The prosecutor’s office cites Maleski’s “incorrigibility and lack of rehabilitative potential’’ in asking for a no-parole sentence.

A no-parole sentence is also being sought for Joshua Rogers, who participated in the abduction and murder of Jones in March of 2000. Rogers, now 36, was also sentenced to mandatory life in prison. He is being held at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says the sentencing hearings will no doubt open old wounds for survivors of those who were murdered.

“It’s horrible,’’ Becker said. “Talking with the victim’s families; they say they feel they’re being re-victimized because they thought everything was kind of said and done and behind them.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM