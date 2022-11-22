x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Grand Rapids Catholic Central tutor convicted of sex crimes released from prison

Abigail Simon, 43, had been serving the sentence since January 2015. She was released Tuesday.
Credit: MDOC

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School academic advisor convicted of sex crimes involving a student has been released from prison, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Tuesday. 

Abigail Simon, now 43, was convicted in 2014 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old student. She had been serving up to 25 years but was released on the earliest possible day Tuesday. 

The 11-day trial garnered national attention. Simon said she was intimidated by the boy and argued the sex was involuntary.

Simon was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old sophomore student at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, where she had worked as an academic advisor.

Part of her sentence calls for a lifetime of electronic monitoring once she gets out of prison.

   

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out