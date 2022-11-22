Former Grand Rapids Catholic Central tutor convicted of sex crimes released from prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School academic advisor convicted of sex crimes involving a student has been released from prison, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Tuesday.
Abigail Simon, now 43, was convicted in 2014 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old student. She had been serving up to 25 years but was released on the earliest possible day Tuesday.
The 11-day trial garnered national attention. Simon said she was intimidated by the boy and argued the sex was involuntary.
Simon was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old sophomore student at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, where she had worked as an academic advisor.
Part of her sentence calls for a lifetime of electronic monitoring once she gets out of prison.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.