Former Grand Rapids Catholic Central tutor convicted of sex crimes released from prison

Abigail Simon, 43, had been serving the sentence since January 2015. She was released Tuesday.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School academic advisor convicted of sex crimes involving a student has been released from prison, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Tuesday.

Abigail Simon, now 43, was convicted in 2014 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old student. She had been serving up to 25 years but was released on the earliest possible day Tuesday.

The 11-day trial garnered national attention. Simon said she was intimidated by the boy and argued the sex was involuntary.

Simon was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old sophomore student at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, where she had worked as an academic advisor.

Part of her sentence calls for a lifetime of electronic monitoring once she gets out of prison.

