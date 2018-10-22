MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - Randall Robert Jensen, the suspect in the shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in Morley, was charged with open murder on Monday.

Jensen, 48, is a former deputy with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, and worked there from 1994-1997. According to Sheriff Todd Purcell, Jensen was a hard worker and he said he was "shocked" to learn he was the suspect.

The shooting took place outside of a bar and restaurant on Saturday around 11 p.m. John Mast, 47, from Stanwood was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Purcell said that Jensen had six cocktails the night of the shooting. Jensen fled the scene, but police later arrested him on Sunday afternoon.

Jensen is facing a total of six charges including open murder, two counts of weapons felony firearm and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The judge also denied Jensen's bond.

John Mast, the victim in the shooting, was well-known in the area for his elaborate Newaygo County marijuana grow operation. Mast was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, and he allowed his brother to grow marijuana on his farm to help pay for the cancer treatments.

The operation was busted in October 2014. It netted 860 marijuana plants and 780 pounds of harvested pot. In 2015, Mast was sentenced to three years on a supervised release.

