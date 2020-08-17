Accused sex predator contacted Saugatuck student on her school laptop

Communications between the 13-year-old girl and Dustyn W. Olmstead took place with the TextNow app on her school-issued laptop, police said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Improper text messages found on a Saugatuck student’s school-owned laptop have spurred federal child porn charges against an Eaton County man, who police say enticed the girl to send him several nude photos.

In addition to enticing the girl to send photos, 31-year-old Dustyn Wayne Olmstead sent her 30 to 40 images of his penis, court records show.

Communications between the 13-year-old girl and Olmstead took place with the TextNow app on her school-issued laptop, police said. He’s also accused of contacting a 14-year-old girl.

Olmstead is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of minors. A separate charge of distribution of child pornography involves a digital video of a girl, approximately nine years old, engaging in a sex act with an adult male.

If convicted, Olmstead faces decades in prison.

Olmstead came under scrutiny in February after Saugatuck Public Schools alerted police to improper text messages on a 13-year-old student’s school-issued laptop computer.

An investigator with a West Michigan-based child exploitation and trafficking taskforce called WEBCHEX interviewed the girl and others involved in the case. The initial interview led to search of the laptop owned by Saugatuck Public Schools.

The 13-year-old girl told police that Olmstead “repeatedly solicited her for nude photographs of herself including her breasts and vagina, to which she complied 10-12 times,’’ court records show.

The girl’s grandmother got involved and told Olmstead he was dealing with a girl. Despite that revelation, Olmstead “continued pursuing this relationship,’’ court records show.

A second girl told police she also had contact with Olmstead, who “would ask her for ‘dirty pictures,’ which she later clarified as nudes, or pictures with her clothes off.’’

Olmsted referred to the two girls as “daddys (sic) little sluts.’’

During a search of the 13-year-old’s school-owned computer, police discovered sexual conversations involving Olmstead in which he refers to the two girls as his “little sluts.’’

He sent the 13-year-old girl a video from the videographer’s perspective “that depicts him having intercourse with a prepubescent girl,’’ court records show.

A criminal complaint was filed against Olmstead in July; he was charged in felony information on Monday, Aug. 17.

A federal magistrate judge ordered that Omstead be detained, finding that Olmstead “is a danger to the community.’’

“There is no condition of combination of conditions of release that will ensure the safety of the community,’’ U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green wrote.

