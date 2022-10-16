Police searching for suspects following shooting situation at Macomb Mall

WXYZ Detroit reports that two men have been detained and that no one has been injured at this time.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. — Police are currently on scene of a shooting situation inside Macomb Mall in Roseville, Michigan, according to our ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.

WXYZ confirmed the shooting through Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor.

Shots were also fired near the Dicks Sporting Goods, their sources say, causing the mall to be evacuated.

Two men have been detained at a Red Robins outside the mall, WXYZ says, but the scene is still active with a heavy police presence.

Residents are being told to avoid the area.

WXYZ reports that no one has been injured.

