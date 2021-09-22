Affidavit reveals Kent County murder suspect told his cousin that he was 'going to make victim pay'

Court records show Jacob Ryan, 29, of Georgia, admitted to stabbing and killing 25-year-old mother, Ciara Paul, a woman he was dating at the time.

Court records show Jacob Ryan, 29, of Georgia, admitted to stabbing and killing 25-year-old mother, Ciara Paul, a woman he was dating at the time. However, he wouldn't discuss her two young kids with detectives, who were also found injured with cuts.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to Paul's home in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE on Sept. 16 after a woman called police requesting a welfare check. The caller stated Ryan had Facetimed her and he had, "bloody hands that looked stabbed up."

Ryan allegedly told the woman he came home and found Paul dead, her five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son missing, and he was heading to Georgia.

Deputies found Paul dead in the living room with stab wounds. Her children were also found with cuts to their throat. A family member said the children have since been released from the hospital and are in the care of their father.

The affidavit continues to read that Ryan's cousin talked with him the day before Paul's body was found and Ryan told him that "Ciara left him at the food court and he was going to make her pay and be on the run."

The cousin then got another call from Ryan later the same day where Ryan said he needed to take care of business. "During the call, Jacob said, "there she is standing there" and then hung up the phone."

The cousin added Ryan has some mental issues with angry outbursts.

Ryan was later arrested in Toledo, Ohio. Authorities said he had significant cuts to his hands, and blood on his luggage and belongings.

Ryan's charged with open murder and assault with intent to murder.

He has a $2,000,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been organized by Ciara Paul's family to help offset the funeral costs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.