AG: 3,000 Boy Scouts may have fell victim to sexual abuse

Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a public service announcement focused on a joint investigation with the Michigan State Police into the Boy Scouts of America.

In January, Nessel learned 1,700 sex-abuse claims filed in the BSA's ongoing bankruptcy case were in Michigan. The department now believes there may be as many as 3,000 victims.

The agencies first asked the public to report instances of abuse at the beginning of June.

Nessel released the PSA to urge victims of abuse by the Boy Scouts to report that abuse, as well as to remind people that this joint investigation with MSP is separate from the civil litigation.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel says in the video. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago—you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen."

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think could help this case, please call the investigation hotline at 884-324-3374.

Hotline hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

