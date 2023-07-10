AG Dana Nessel announces escaped murderer has been apprehended

Chadwick Mobley is wanted on three felony charges in connection with the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County.

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. — 42 year old Chadwick Shane Mobley was apprehended once again on Monday evening after he escaped the custody of a private transport company earlier in the evening in Thompson Falls, Montana.

The transport company, Prisoner Transport Services, LLC, was contracted to deliver Mobley from Libby, Montana back to Michigan for arraignment.

Mobley is wanted on three felony charges in connection with the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County. Mobley was recently apprehended on June 30 after he had disappeared from his Utah residence following questioning by Michigan State Police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to once again apprehend Mobley on Monday evening. Local law enforcement in Thompson Falls, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service all helped.

“I am grateful to the many law enforcement officers involved on the scene and for the quick coordination of local, Michigan, Montana and Federal agents who helped to peacefully locate and apprehend Mobley," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "The failure of Prisoner Transport Services to safely and securely transport Mobley to Michigan placed the people of Northwestern Montana in considerable and grave danger. This is not the work we expect on behalf of the Michigan Department of Attorney General and we have already begun a thorough review of the failures in this process."

Prisoner Transport Services is based in Nashville Tennessee and is the only private transport service available in Montana. They are required to be licensed, insured and meet the strict, federal standards as outlined in the Interstate Transportation of Dangerous Criminals Act of 2000.

Mobley will now be transported back to Michigan by Special Agents with the Michigan Department of Attorney General for his upcoming arraignment in Lapeer County.

