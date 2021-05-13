AG Nessel: Former Sturgis Chief pleads guilty to DWI

Smith admitted that on Aug. 15, 2020, he drove his car while having a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher.

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the former Sturgis Police Chief has pleaded guilty in a drunk driving case.

Former Sturgis Police Chief, Geoffrey Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Wednesday morning before Calhoun County District Court Judge Paul Beardslee.

He will serve 12 months probation, with in-home alcohol monitoring for the first 90 days. Smith has the right to petition for early release from probation after six months if he remains compliant with all terms and conditions.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, as part of the plea, Smith admitted that on Aug. 15, 2020, he drove his car while having a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher.

“Law enforcement must be held to a high standard. I recognize Mr. Smith’s acceptance of responsibility in this case and subsequent accountability for his actions,” Nessel said.

Smith is also ordered to pay restitution, though that amount has not yet been set because damages from crashing his car into other vehicles are still being assessed.

