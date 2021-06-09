AG Nessel: Houghton Lake man will spend more than 2 decades in jail for child sex crimes

Michael Clune faces charges in both Roscommon and Shiawassee Counties stemming from criminal sexual conduct involving pre-teen boys, according to the state.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that a man from Houghton Lake will serve more than two decades in prison for child sex crimes.

Michael Clune faces charges in both Roscommon and Shiawassee counties stemming from criminal sexual conduct involving pre-teen boys, according to the state. He pleaded guilty in both cases.

In March, Clune was sentenced to 25-40 years in prison for the charges in Shiawassee County.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced by Roscommon County Circuit Court Judge Robert W. Bennet on the following charges, which run concurrently:

Aggravated child sexually abusive activity: 145 months to 25 years with credit for 251 days served.

145 months to 25 years with credit for 251 days served. Using a computer to commit a felony: 140 months to 20 years with credit for 251 days served.

“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to protecting children by pursuing accountability against those who commit criminal sexual conduct.”

A third related case is being handled by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office and is ongoing.

