AG's office: Man sentenced for threatening Michigan officials

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that a Clare County man will serve probation after pleading guilty to threatening elected officials.

Daniel Thompson, 63, was charged earlier this year with three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunication service provider, which is a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine. Two of these charges were in Livingston County and the third in Clare County.

According to the Attorney General's office, Thompson made threatening comments toward the offices of Senator Debbie Stabenow and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the two counts in Livingston County last month.

Thompson's sentence includes two years of probation and no contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or their staff. Thompson was also ordered to pay fees totaling $1,765.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said in a press release. "I recognize Mr. Thompson's admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”

The charge in Clare County was dropped as a part of Thompson's plea deal.

