GADSDEN, Ala. — An Alabama youth evangelist has been sentenced to more than 1,000 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child-sex charges.

Al.com reports that a judge handed down the maximum sentence Friday to Paul Edward Acton Bowen.

Bowen had pleaded guilty to 28 counts involving six boys between the ages of 13 and 16.

The 39-year-old Bowen faced charges of sexual abuse, sodomy, enticing a child for sex and traveling to meet a child for sexual abuse. Victims and family members wept as the judge slowly read out the maximum sentence.

