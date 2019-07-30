ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman with an impaired driving conviction was arraigned Tuesday for an alcohol-involved crash on Sunday that left a paramedic pinned inside his overturned ambulance for more than 40 minutes with a broken right leg.

Mary Emma Young in charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a five-year felony, and a drunk driving charge for the early morning crash on M-21 in Kent County’s Ada Township.

Investigators say her vehicle sideswiped a Rockford Ambulance traveling on M-21 near Spaulding Avenue, causing the rig to roll three times. The driver, 49-year-old Charles S. Premer, suffered a broken tibia and fibula on his right leg near the ankle.

“Premer was pinned inside the ambulance between the ground and the driver’s seat for approximately 40 minutes prior to being extracted by emergency personnel on scene,’’ Michigan State Police Trooper Brian Komm wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

In addition to broken bones, Premer’s injuries included “severe pain in his hips and bruising from the seatbelt,’’ Komm wrote. “He stated that (his) left foot was ‘wedged in’ and he was not able to free it from the area on his own.’’

A second paramedic in the ambulance was treated for minor injuries.

Young, 29, was the driver and sole occupant of her vehicle. The Lowell woman admitted to consuming intoxicants prior to the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, court records show.

A chemical breath test conducted at the Kent County Jail showed a blood alcohol level of .15 percent. A driver is considered intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.

It is her second alcohol-related offense in about 3½ years. Young was ticketed in January of 2016 following a traffic stop on 17 Mile Road and U.S. 131 in northern Kent County. Court records indicate she had a blood alcohol level of .16 percent.

She pleaded guilty to impaired driving and was placed on probation for one year. Young was also ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $1,170 in fines and court costs.

During Young's video arraignment on Tuesday, July 30, 63rd District Court Judge Jeffrey O’Hara set bond at $25,000 – 10 percent. A condition of bond requires that she not drive and not use alcohol. Young posted bond and was released from the Kent County Jail Tuesday afternoon. Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 19th.

In addition to the felony offense, Young is charged with operating while intoxicated - second offense. It is punishable by up to a year in jail, 90 days of community service and mandatory vehicle immobilization.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Premer to help with expenses. Premer has been a paramedic since 1996.

