60-year-old man found dead last week on Grand Rapids' south side ruled a homicide

On April 7, Alevandro Williams was found in the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE. Authorities said his death has been ruled a homicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County's Medical Examiner completed the autopsy on a man found dead on Grand Rapid's south side last Friday.

On April 7 around 7:20 a.m., Grand Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of Oak Park Drive SE.

That's where they found 60-year-old Alevandro Williams dead at the scene.

While authorities didn't reveal his cause of death, detectives considered his death to be suspicious. The medical examiner determined he died by homicide.

Detectives haven't indicated whether or not they have a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

