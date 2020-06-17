Allegan County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit-and-run that hospitalized 88-year-old woman

The victim is an 88-year-old female.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is working to locate the driver in a hit-and-run incident over the week that sent a woman to the hospital.

Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call on Saturday, June 13 around 4:30 p.m. on a report that an 88-year-old woman had fallen during a walk and was brought home, according to the sheriff's office.

Once the victim was transported to Holland Hospital by AMR Ambulance, her injures were determined to be consistent with a vehicle strike.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the hospital and later learned that the crash occurred on 117th Avenue in Clyde Township.

The sheriff's office said evidence at the scene indicated that a vehicle was headed eastbound when it struck the victim. The crash may have damaged the passenger side of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office did not provide any details on what the vehicle may have looked like.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 (ext. 4355) or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

