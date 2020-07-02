ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Dennis Bowman was turned over to authorities from Virginia to answer to charges related to a 1980 homicide.

Earlier this week, skeletal remains were found at Bowman's home in Hopkins, Mich.

Bowman's adopted daughter Audria has been missing since March 11, 1989. At the time she was 14-years-old and reported to police as a runaway.

According to the sheriff's department, on Feb. 4 deputies learned that the body of Aundria was possibly located in the shallow grave. Evidence has been collected from the scene and police are waiting for lab results.

Bowman will be taken back to Virginia in relation to the 1980 murder of a 25-year-old Norfolk, Virginia woman.

Kathleen O'Brien Doyle was 25 when she was found murdered in her Norfolk home on Sept. 11, 1980. Doyle was married to a U.S. Navy pilot and she was the daughter of a naval officer. Her husband was deployed at the time of her murder.

Detectives in Virginia have been working the case for 39 years and identified Bowman as the suspect after the discovery of forensic evidence back in November.

