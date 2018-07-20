An Allegan County man who poured acid on his girlfriend’s face, leaving her mostly blind, was sentenced Friday, July 20 to between 30 to 60 years in prison for torture.

Gregory Alan Marsman attacked the woman in her home near Fennville in March 2016. The woman, 54, ran to a neighbor’s home after the attack and was put in the shower.

Police say she escaped but not before sustaining injuries to her face, chest and stomach. Marsman in May pleaded no contest but mentally ill to a single count of torture; additional felony charges were dismissed.

Marsman has prior felony convictions in Allegan County for resisting and opposing police in 2010 and an attempted break-in conviction from 2014. He was discharged from probation in Aug. 2015.

