"A random, poor act" | Alleged road rage shooting lands Kent County man in jail

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — An alleged road rage shooting has landed a Kent County man in jail.

The incident happened on July 19, Tuesday evening near the Mecosta-Newaygo County line.

Brien Velting, 55 and from Cedar Springs, is facing several charges. Those charges include Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Felony Firearm and Weapons - Carrying Concealed.

According to Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller, a woman was traveling eastbound on Jefferson coming into Mecosta County when she got behind a truck traveling slowly.

After she passed it and a short time down the road, the truck came up behind her at a high rate of speed.

"She saw the driver of the vehicle stick his hand out and fire off what she believed was a shot from a handgun," said Miller.

The bullet struck her truck's fender and cab.

The sheriff says the suspect then drove away, heading back into Newaygo County while the victim called 911.

He adds road rage incidents happen occasionally, but not to this extent.

"It's a circumstance where you're wondering what the individual was thinking at the time," said Miller. "It could be avoided."

Through video surveillance from a nearby gas station, along with help from the Michigan Intelligence Operation Center, Velting was identified then arrested Wednesday at the Park 'n Ride near the Cedar Springs US 131 exit.

The sheriff says the suspect and victim were complete strangers.

If you ever find yourself in a road rage situation, he recommends the following:

"Immediately get away from that person if you can. Go somewhere where people are around, and contact dispatch immediately if you feel like your safety is at risk due to this person's actions."

Velting's bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

His probable cause conference is on August 3 at 9 a.m. at 77th District Court.

