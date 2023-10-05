Deputies investigating smash-and-grab at Allendale liquor store

Deputies say a brick was used to smash the glass door and break in. Multiple items were taken before the suspects fled the scene, according to investigators.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Deputies are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab incident at a liquor store in Allendale early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at GVL West, a liquor store on 68th Avenue near Grand Valley State University. Deputies responded to the store's intrusion alarm and determined suspects used a brick to smash the glass door and break into the store. Several items were taken, deputies say.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

