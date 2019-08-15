ZEELAND, Mich. — A woman having a "heated conversation with her boyfriend," crashed her car into a house on Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 10:58 a.m. near 68th Avenue south of Lake Michigan Drive.

The woman, 27, from Allendale lost control of her car, hit a utility box, then continued through a yard and struck the house.

No injuries were involved in this crash, and the sheriff's department cited the woman for careless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter