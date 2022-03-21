Gunshots ring out after fight in Alpine Township, one person shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds

Neighbors heard sounds of people fighting before gunshots rang out. A short time later, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person was shot and showed up at the hospital overnight Monday in Alpine Township.

Around 2:15 a.m., some neighbors in the 3800 block of Yorkland Drive NW called 911 to report sounds of people fighting.

Not long after that, gunshots rang out.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office didn't find any victims or suspects at the scene, but a short time later, someone with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital.

That person is in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives are actively working on the case, and ask anyone with information to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

