AMBER alert issued for missing 1-year-old following Kalamazoo homicide

Be on the lookout for a white Ford Crown Victoria with Michigan plate ENC5120, Michigan State Police said.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Update 5/20/22 4:37 p.m.

Michigan State Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody and 1-year-old Armanii Elijah Smith is safe.

Original Story:

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old baby following a domestic homicide.

Police say the incident happened on the 1000 block of E. Emerson Friday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the death are still unclear.

Police say Armanii Elijah Smith, 1, was taken by Eric James Smith in a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.

The vehicle has a Michigan license plate number ENC5120.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or 911.

