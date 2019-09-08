AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin police detective said there is "concern for neglect and child abuse" as they search for a newborn baby who may be in the Austin or Killeen area.

As of Aug. 12, an Amber Alert has been issued for the infant. Officials are searching for a 2007 gold Pontiac Torrent with a license plate number KNN7632.

The 3-week-old baby, Elijah Phillips, was born to Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, in a hospital on July 19. Authorities said at a press conference Aug. 9 that when the mother was admitted to the hospital, she gave staff a fake name.

On July 22, the mother gave a woman believed to be her cousin – Brandy Yovonne Galbert – permission to leave the hospital with the baby. The baby's mother was discharged on July 23. The baby has not been seen since, police said.

From left: Brittany Sadi Smith, Carl Hayden Jr. and Brandy Galbert. (These mugshots are from prior cases.)

Williamson County

RELATED: Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

On July 24, Child Protective Investigations received a court order for the baby to be removed from the mother’s custody and placed into theirs, police said. The Austin Police Department said at the press conference that they believe the mother’s previous history with children led to CPS involvement.

Investigators are concerned about baby Elijah Phillips' welfare.

The APD believes Smith, Galbert, the baby's father – Carl Dennis Hayden Jr. – and the baby may be in the Austin or Killeen area. A detective said the police department has several addresses in Austin and Killeen that investigators are trying to follow up with.

Police released photos of the baby on Aug. 9 in hopes that someone knows where the baby and his family is.

A baby is reportedly missing in Austin after a custody interference case, police said.

APD

Police said by Friday they had exhausted all measures in notifying the community about the missing baby and the people allegedly involved, but the case did not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert.

After police reached out to DPS over the weekend, a decision was made to issue the statewide alert.

Anyone with information about the baby's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or the Austin detectives at 512-974-5484 or the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

WATCH: Texas teen's death sparks launch of CLEAR Alerts

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Suspect in Austin Seventh Street shooting caught on camera arrested

Milkshakes bring everyone to 'The Yard' at first Texas location in Austin

2 killed in Houston rush hour traffic when man armed with rifle opens fire on car

Man wearing body armor, carrying tactical weapons arrested at Walmart in Springfield, MO