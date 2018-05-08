GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - An AMBER ALERT has been issued for 20 month old Jaionna Jayzlyn Ross.

She is a black female and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue shorts and clear sandals with purple flowers on them. Jaionna's hair is in 5 or 6 pony tails with black rubber bands. She's approximately 30 inches and 25 pounds.

Jaionna may be with someone named "Terrell", a black male, about 27-years-old. Terrell is described as approximately 5'8" with medium build but a muscular upper body. Terrell has chin facial hair and hair in braids. Terrell also has a missing tooth on his upper left side that is noticeable when he smiles. Terrell was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black or gray tennis shoes.

Police say Jaionna was with her mother, Jennell Michelle Ross, when Jennell pulled into a gas station near 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids. Ross told police she exited her vehicle and began walking toward the store when the occupant believed to be "Terrell" drove off in the car.

The car was found a short distance away by GRPD. The car was empty and a car seat was found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call If you the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3343 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

