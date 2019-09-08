MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The American Flag at Bromley Park was vandalized on Thursday for the fourth time in the last two years.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

The American Flag was cut down form the flag pole, cut into pieces and thrown into the creek, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and the Village of Mecosta are asking for help in locating the suspects involved in this repeated act.

If you have any information about this, officials are asking that you contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150.

