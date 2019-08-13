BYRON CENTER, Mich. - An eighth cell phone store may have been broken into Tuesday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said it happened at Verizon store located at 8233 Byron Center Ave. SW, north of 84th Street.

It comes just a day after 13 ON YOUR SIDE confirmed that seven different stores throughout Kent and Ottawa counties were also broken into since Saturday, August 10.

Friday, August 9 into Saturday, August 10

Verizon store in Caledonia Township

Verizon store in Lowell Township

Verizon store in Plainfield Township

Sunday, August 11 into Monday August 12

AT&T store in Algoma Township

Sprint store in Plainfield Township

Verizon store in Jension

Cricket Wireless in Holland (armed robbery, likely not connected)

In each of the break-ins, there were one to four suspects. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they believe the break-ins are likely connected and they are working with other agencies about other break-ins.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the suspects, please contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

